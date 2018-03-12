You don't know old man Jack.

The This Is Us season two finale will not only feature a wedding, but it also has Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) Pearson seemingly alive and well with Rebecca (Mandy Moore ). How? Why? What? Huh? Oh, the tears!

E! News spoke with Ventimiglia about what is sure to be an emotional This Is Us episode while he was working with Duracell to encourage folks to change the batteries in their smoke detectors in conjunction with daylight saving time (he knows a thing or two about the importance of working smoke detectors).

"It's a side of Jack that we haven't seen. It's something I think a lot of the audience would have loved to see is this man in his 70s and we're hoping that it maybe softens the blow a little bit of the fact that he's not around anymore," Ventimiglia said about old man Jack.