Is the Choker Still in Style? Camila Cabello Says Yes With 2 New Looks

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Mar. 11, 2018 6:57 PM

Camila Cabello, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Just when we thought the choker was making its way out of celebrity style, Camila Cabello reasserted its appeal.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018, the "Havana" singer appeared on the red carpet wearing a graphic pencil skirt, bodysuit with a plunging neckline and a black sheer top. The sheer layer featured a high neckline that could either be attached or an added wide, black and white choker. Her overall look is bold, but it was her choker that grabbed our attention. 

We first spotted the impact of chokers back in 2015, when celebs like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna brought back the '90s style. As a flattering, sultry addition to any outfit, it quickly gained momentum. However, now, we've been waiting for someone to give new energy to trend. Camila has done that with her wide, turtleneck-like chokers.

Case in point: her dazzling performance necklace.

When it was time for the L'Oreal ambassador to perform during the award ceremony, she changed her outfit and her choker in true diva form. Then, three men carried the singer, who wore a silky pink dress with a thigh-high slit, matching over-the-knee boots, gloves and retro sunglasses. The hero of her outfit: a wide, sparkling choker.

According to the star, bigger is better. To recreate her look, find a wide choker and pair with a strapless gown, or layer your patterned choker over a top with a high neckline, giving it a cool turtleneck feel.

Do you love it? Shop the trend below! 

