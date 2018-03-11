Just when we thought the choker was making its way out of celebrity style, Camila Cabello reasserted its appeal.

At the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018, the "Havana" singer appeared on the red carpet wearing a graphic pencil skirt, bodysuit with a plunging neckline and a black sheer top. The sheer layer featured a high neckline that could either be attached or an added wide, black and white choker. Her overall look is bold, but it was her choker that grabbed our attention.

We first spotted the impact of chokers back in 2015, when celebs like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna brought back the '90s style. As a flattering, sultry addition to any outfit, it quickly gained momentum. However, now, we've been waiting for someone to give new energy to trend. Camila has done that with her wide, turtleneck-like chokers.