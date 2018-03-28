Maryse and The Miz are finally parents!

The Total Divas stars welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, named Monroe Sky Mizanin on Tuesday, March 27. The Miz and Maryse announced their daughter's arrival on Twitter Wednesday.

"Of course our little girl arrived early. Welcome to the world Monroe Sky Mizanin 3/27/18 11:40pm," the couple both tweeted along with a photo of Monroe and Maryse's hands.

Maryse, 35, and The Miz, 37, married in February 2014.

Last month, Maryse and The Miz used Valentine's Day 2018 as a reason to celebrate their pink-themed baby show. The couple was surrounded by family, friends and a few celebs with Avril Lavigne and Ryan Cabrera in attendance. Former Total Divas star Rosa Mendes was also at the celebration along with Dolph Zigler and a few other WWE wrestlers.