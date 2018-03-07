Are Alexa Chung and Alexander Skarsgård back on?

The 34-year-old British model and the 41-year-old Big Little Lies actor were photographed arriving in London on the Eurostar together on Sunday, March 4, about eight months after they called it quits. The duo split in July after about two years together.

"No one cheated on anyone," a source told E! News exclusively at the time. "It was a clean breakup that was caused by busy schedules and distance. They really did love each other and were pretty serious. They still have respect for each other."

Alexa and Alexander first stated dating back in 2015, the couple's relationship was seemingly confirmed when they were photographed packing on the PDA in New York City in June 2015.