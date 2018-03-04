"It breaks my heart to think that losing a baby feels like something we have to keep to ourselves," Holt went on to write. "Why is it any different than the death of a loved one? How is it any less meaningful? Here is what I have learned as I begin to crawl out of the dark hole: support is everything. I could not have survived this without the unconditional love of my partner. Despite his pain, he was my rock and my safety net. I will never know how to thank him."

Holt also shared that she found opening up to people is "crucial."

"As soon as I told my story, almost everyone I spoke to told me theirs - their own, their wife's, their sister's," Holt said. "So many people go through it and understand the breadth of pain, yet so few people talk about it. Finally, I want to share a blog post that resonated with every part of me. You can find the link in my bio, @leandramcohen of @manrepeller articulates the emotional rollercoaster with an eloquence that I could never possess. To anyone out there who has been through a miscarriage, I understand you. I share every bit of your pain and you are not alone. Please be kind to yourself and I hope that you will be comfortable sharing your story too."