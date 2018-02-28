by Lauren Piester | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 2:00 PM
Class is in session on tomorrow night's Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder crossover.
A new clip, exclusive to E! News, appears to show the moment the two brilliant minds of Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) meet. It also teaches us an important lesson about crisis management!
The clip finds Olivia in front of a college class, asking the students about the biggest mistake people tend to make in a crisis. Spoiler alert: All the answers given are wrong, but there's one "student" in the back who happens to have been in enough crises herself to know the answer.
Annalise, badass that she is, even gets to pull a "Bond, James Bond" when Olivia asks her name. Olivia then nods knowingly, like she knows exactly who Annalise Keating is and what is about to come from this crossover.
The two-hour event takes place over both tomorrow night's episodes of Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder. Olivia is in the midst of moving on from the White House when she gets an unexpected visitor in the form of Annalise, who needs help fast-tracking a judicial reform class action to the Supreme Court.
Tomorrow night also gives us our first real look at the Grey's Anatomy spin-off Station 19 when leading lady Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) arrives at Grey Sloan Memorial with her hand inside a patient on Grey's Anatomy.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m., followed by Scandal at 9 p.m. and How to Get Away with Murder at 10 p.m. on ABC.
