Everyone wants to be BFFs with Oprah (well except for Donald Trump)—but what is about Lady O that makes her so good about being such a good friend?

E! News' Zuri Hall caught up with the media mogul at the premiere of her new film A Wrinkle in Time and chatted about friendship with the beloved celebrity, who plays Mrs. Which in the science-fiction flick.

When asked what makes her such a good friend, Oprah had this to say: "I am so supportive of whoever or whatever you want to do or be. I am just there for you. There is no competition."

The former talk show host made it clear that being happy for a friend no matter how you are doing, a quality she has taken from her bestie Gayle King, is what keeps her friendships so strong.

"If I am your friend never a hint of jealousy. And the same thing with my friend Gayle," she said. "I've actually modeled being a friend after the friend that Gayle has been to me."

Gayle and Oprah's legendary friendship has lasted over 40 years—and has been chronicled over the years in magazines, TV shows and the Oprah Winfrey Show.