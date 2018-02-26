NeNe Leakes Calls Kim Zolciak's Racially Charged Lawsuit ''A Big Fat Lie''

  • By
    &

by Lindsay Farber | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 6:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

NeNe Leakes isn't holding back when it comes to Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

While stopping by E!'s Daily Pop today, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that she has yet to hear from Zolciak-Biermann's lawyer regarding a supposed lawsuit.

In case you missed it, back in October Leakes called Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann "racist trash" after the 21-year-old shot a video allegedly taken inside Leakes' house of a bug crawling on the floor. 

In an interview with E! following the incident, Zolciak-Biermann revealed, "I've hired a legal counsel at this point. I don't take this lightly. It's one thing like I said to kind of banter back and forth and have an opinion. This is far beyond just having an opinion."

Photos

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 103 of Them

NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Well, Leakes says she hasn't been made aware of any such lawsuit.

"Listen. Every time Kim opens her mouth, it's most of the time, at least eighty percent of the time, a big fat lie," Leakes revealed today. "No lawyer has ever contacted me about a lawsuit dealing with Kim. She's gone out everywhere saying she has a lawsuit. Well, they need to contact me at some point, don't you think?"

When the show's co-host Morgan Stewart asked if Leakes has a place in her heart for Zolciak-Biermann despite their feud, she made her answer loud and clear.

"No, let me explain," she said. "I do have a golden heart, which is why I have agreed to be in situations with Kim so many times. This season when I came back to the show, my heart was very open to Kim. I wanted us to have a good time. Every time I was around her, I made sure to compliment her to make her comfortable. She never brought good energy, she was always very mean."

She continued, "I need everyone to understand, Kim does not want to be friends with me. She wants to be the bigger person and see, the two of us together, I get attention and you're never going to be bigger than me, child. Just go on somewhere."

"I harbor no bad feelings towards Kim," Leakes said. "I just have nothing to do with her. She's not going to be in my life, I don't even want to speak to her."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ NeNe Leakes , Kim Zolciak-Biermann , The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , Morgan Stewart , Lawsuit , Daily Pop , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jennifer Lawrence, Vanity Fair

Jennifer Lawrence Defends Getting Naked in Red Sparrow After Photo Hack: "One Is My Choice"

ESC: Oscars Best Dressed Ever, Emma Stone

Best Oscars Dresses of All Time: Emma Stone, Zendaya and More

Jennifer Farley, JWoww

How JWoww Has Been the Voice of Reason On and Off Jersey Shore

LuAnn des Lesseps, Instagram

How Luann de Lesseps Is Trying to Bring the Cool After an Uncool Year

The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Cast

The Bachelor Recap: Fantasy Not-So-Sweet

Khloe Kardashian, Tokyo

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Hits up Tokyo With Kim and Kourtney for Sisters Trip

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -