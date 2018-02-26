"I cheated death today."

Jax Taylor has been through a lot on Vanderpump Rules: Nose jobs. Cheating scandals. Airport arrests. But in Monday night's episode, the Bravo reality star "cheated death" after almost drowning during a group trip to Big Bear.

After not being able to get his morning run in due to the high altitude, Jax decided to get in is workout with a swim instead. After being warned by Scheana's BF Rob Valeta to take it easy, Jax soon gets "winded" on his first lap to the buoy, explaining, "the pain is hitting me right in my chest."

Fortunately, there is a lifeguard, Matt, monitoring the lake, though he doesn't take Jax's plea for help seriously at first.