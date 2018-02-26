14 seasons in and The Voice is still coming up with ways to keep things fresh.

The Emmy-winning reality juggernaut is known for giving its coaching line-up a refresh every season to keep things from getting too stale—hello newbie Kelly Clarkson and welcome back Alicia Keys!—but there haven't been too many game-changers when it comes to the format of the competition. That changes with tonight's season premiere and the addition of the block button.

What's the block button, you ask? Well, it's a shiny new feature on this iconic swiveling red chairs that allows each coach to, at one point throughout the blind auditions, make sure that an artist they're desperate to have on their team doesn't go to a coach who might seem like the likelier candidate. It's a twist to the game that ups the ante, requires you to consider when and why you deploy it (after all, you only get to use it once) and could ultimately keep a contestant from landing on the team of their dreams. And it gets deployed by one anxious coach right in the premiere's very first audition.