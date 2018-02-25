Kylie Jenner Coos Over Baby Stormi in New Snapchat Video

Welcome to Kylie Jenner's Snapchat, baby Stormi!

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to her and Travis Scott's daughter, their first child together, earlier this month. She announced the news, which also confirmed reports she was pregnant, on Instagram and in a YouTube video and revealed her baby's her name via an Instagram photo.

Kylie shared with her fans on Snapchat on Sunday a third glimpse of Stormi—a video of her holding the baby's foot.

"Mommy's cute little toes," the reality star says, cooing. 

This marks the first time the child has been seen on Snapchat, where, much like other social media platforms, Kylie has reigned supreme as one of the most followed celebs.

She has yet to show a clear photo of Stormi. Part of the baby's face, which is out of focus, is seen in her mom's birth announcement pic. Stormi is also heard crying in Kylie's baby reveal YouTube video.

"She looks just like me when I was a baby," Kylie tweeted last week.

Kylie posted her Snapchat video of the child three days after she tweeted, "Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad," which some analysts think helped sink the company's shares.

Her tweet comes after an online petition protesting of Snapchat's new update was launched and signed by more than 1.2 million people. The update has caused many users to flock to rival Instagram to post their temporary content on its Stories platform. Snapchat later said another update would be released in the next few weeks.

Kylie has not shared her new video of Stormi on Instagram, where she has more than 104 million followers.

