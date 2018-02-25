Kylie Jenner Coos Over Baby Stormi in New Snapchat Video

Welcome to Kylie Jenner's Snapchat, baby Stormi!

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to her and Travis Scott's daughter, their first child together, earlier this month. She announced the news, which also confirmed reports she was pregnant, on Instagram and in a YouTube video and revealed her baby's her name via an Instagram photo.

Kylie shared with her fans on Snapchat on Sunday a third glimpse of Stormi—a video of her holding the baby's foot.

"Mommy's cute little toes," the reality star says, cooing.