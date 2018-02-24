Kim Cattrall Mourns Brother Christopher at Memorial Service

Kim Cattrall paid tribute to her only brother Christopher Cattrall in a memorial service in Scotland this weekend.

The 55-year-old, one of the 61-year-old Sex and the City alum's three siblings, was found dead at his home in Canada earlier this month.

"Thank you to St Cuthbert's Parish Minister in Edinburgh Reverend Peter Sutton and our wonderful, joyful Scottish friends for making us laugh today. Lighting a candle in memory of our brother, son, father, & husband, Christopher Adrian Alexander Cattrall.," Kim wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a photo of her with the minister and an unidentified man. "Forever in our thoughts. RIP xo."

The actress was born in Liverpool in the U.K. and spent her childhood in England and Canada before moving to New York to pursue acting.

Just prior to Christopher's death, Kim had sent out a plea on social media to find him as he had been reported missing.