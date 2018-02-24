by Vannessa Jackson | Sat., Feb. 24, 2018 6:00 AM
It's time to vote!
The Oscars is the biggest night of the year in the Hollywood. Stars go all out in their designer gowns, but if we're honest, some looks stood out above the rest by far. We're taking a look at some of the most amazing dresses from years past, and we want you to vote on which was the most iconic!
Everyone from Nicole Kidman to Halle Berry made the list, but it's all about finding the one that stunned the most. Will classic Hollywood glam beat out a little daring pop of color? You be the judge.
Scroll down to vote for your favorite Oscars look of all time.
For the results, tune in to E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards special Sunday, Mar. 4 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT to see which looks win!
Scroll down to vote on Emma Stone and Margot Robbie's best look of all time!
Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch the Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards special at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT
Designers Rule the Oscars Red Carpet: Vote for Versace, Valentino and Christian Dior's Best Dresses Ever!
