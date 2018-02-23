Taylor Lautner Mourns the Death of His Dog Roxy: "I'll Miss You Every Day"

by Lindsay Farber | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018

Taylor Lautner is mourning the death of his dog, Roxy.

The 26-year-old actor, who recently began filming Season 4 of Cuckoo, uploaded a photo with his beloved Maltese to Instagram today announcing the heartbreaking news. In the pic, Lautner can be seen kissing the pup, whom he received as a gift when he was just 13-years-old.

"Roxy, my family surprised me with you on the set of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 2004," he captioned the photo. "You have brought so much joy into my life for the past 13 1/2 years. I'll miss you every day but I'll take those memories with me everywhere I go. I love you."

Lautner has shown his love for dogs on social media in the past, posting a photo with his ex-girlfriend Billie Lourd's French bulldog, Tina, just last year.

Sending huge hugs your way, Taylor!

