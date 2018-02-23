EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Kylie Jenner's First Few Weeks of Motherhood

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 9:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's been only three weeks since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster into the world, and it looks like the 20-year-old reality star is loving life as a new mom. 

"It's been a big adjustment for Kylie, but she's loving being a mom and watching all of the little things that Stomi is doing each day," an insider tells E! News. "She's exhausted and emotional, but she's also completely in love."

Being a new parent comes with its fair share of challenges, and Kylie isn't afraid to lean on her friends and family for help. The insider says the new experience has been a "rollercoaster" for Kylie but that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is "figuring things out and getting more and more comfortable each day."

Kylie Jenner Unveils Baby Stormi-Inspired Cosmetics Collection

"She has a baby nurse that's been helping out and that gives her little breaks and some guidance," the source adds. "Her sisters have been very helpful and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to feeding and fussiness. They talk all the time and are comparing notes on how to get Stormi on a feeding and sleeping schedule."

As for Travis adjusting to life as a new father, the source said he is "obsessed with the baby."

"He can't get enough and wants to just hold her and stare at her. It's still surreal for him that they created this [child]," the insider said. "He's working a lot but [is] spending time with Kylie and Stormi whenever he isn't. He misses them so much when he's gone and wants to make sure he doesn't miss anything."

While Kylie remained relatively hush-hush during her pregnancy, she's since shared several aspects of life as a new mom. Shortly after announcing the birth of her daughter on Instagram, Kylie shared an 11-minute video about her pregnancy journey. The footage showed everything from her visiting the doctor and indulging in pregnancy cravings to her celebrating her baby shower and giving birth.

She's also since tweeted anecdotes about mother-daughter similarities, given sneak peeks of the nursery and launched a Stormi-inspired cosmetic collection.

We can't wait to see more of Stormi's major milestones!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Stormi Webster , Exclusives
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Sofia Richie, Issey Miyake

Sofia Richie Uses This $4 Lip Balm Under Her Eyes

Amanda Bynes, Kel Mitchell

Kel Mitchell Talks "Fearless" All That Co-Star Amanda Bynes: "She's Doing Good"

Brendan Fraser, Philip Berk

HFPA Launches Investigation After Brendan Fraser Accuses Former President of Assault

Farrah Abraham, Daughter, Sophia, Birthday, 9th

Farrah Abraham's Daughter Sophia Enjoys the Suite Life on 9th Birthday

ESC: Victoria Beckham

Why Victoria Beckham and Other Stars Don't Wash Their Jeans

Jennifer Lopez, Twins, Max, Emme, Birthday, 10th

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Twins' Super Sweet 10th Birthday Party

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -