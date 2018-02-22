Have you recovered from Jack Pearson's funeral yet, This Is Us fans? The Olympics provided a healing break for fans devastated by the one-two punch of seeing Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) die and then seeing his family bury him, but This Is Us returns with new episodes on Tuesday, Feb. 27 and E! News has your exclusive first look.

In the episode, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) go to Las Vegas for their bachelor and bachelorette parties. As you can see from the picture below, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) has a blast during her Las Vegas limo ride. Beth forever!