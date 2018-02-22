Allison Janney Recalls Awkward Encounter With Kate Middleton

Allison Janney felt rather exposed during an "awkward" encounter with Kate Middleton after the 2018 BAFTA Film Awards in London this weekend.

The 58-year-old actress had won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Tonya Harding's mother in I, Tonya at the event, which the 36-year-old pregnant Duchess of Cambridge attended with husband Prince William, 35. As she left the Royal Albert Hall, Janney took her black high-heeled sandals off and walked barefoot due to foot pain.

"I did meet Kate and William and she was in her heels and pregnant, so I felt like a bit of a wimp that I was there in my bare feet," Allison said on the Late Late Show on Wednesday. "She was in full-on heels and she was my height, when I was in my bare feet. It was kind of extraordinary that she was that tall."

Kate, who is pregnant with her and William's third child, is believed to be 5'9". Janney is 6'0".