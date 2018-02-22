by Brett Malec | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 11:00 AM
Kourtney Kardashian may not be done having kids after all.
The mother of three makes a surprising announcement to sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian on Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"So I've been thinking about freezing my eggs," Kourt says in this exclusive sneak peek clip.
"Are you serious? You want another kid?" a shocked Kim asks.
"What if I do though? I don't know what I want," Kourtney explains. "What if I want a kid in the next 10 years? Wouldn't you rather have the insurance sitting there?"
"Who would you have a kid with?" Kim asks.
E!
"I don't know," Kourtney smiles. "She does, look at that smile," Khloe says.
"Wouldn't you just say, ‘Hey, Scott, give me your sperm.' And they take it in a turkey baster and they stick it up you and [squeeze]," Kim suggests.
IXOLA / BACKGRID
"I don't need a baby to have a baby, I have three kids," Kourt insists. "I'm saying if I am like in love and the person wants to have a kid…"
"So you're thinking about a younger guy," Khloe says, referencing Kourt's boyfriend Younes Bendjima.
"If I wanted to have it with my situation right this second I would take out my IUD and I would get to work," Kourt replied. "Right now I'm good."
"This is if you're in love and want to fulfill man's dream of a baby," Khloe says.
"Yep. What if I want my love to come into the world?" Kourtney smiles.
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
