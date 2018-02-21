Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson took to Instagram to address comments that she's been "acting black" on social media.

The 12-year-old took to her Instagram stories in a post captured by The Shade Room, denying the accusations and adding a bit of her own commentary.

"Let me just tell ya'll, someone just told me to stop acting black in my comments," she began. "Honey! The last thing I am is black, honey, I'm white. Look at my face, hon. I'm white."

She continued, "And I want to know how the f--k you act a color? Like, oh you wake up one day and be like, 'Hm, let's see! I'm gonna be purple!"