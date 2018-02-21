Ariana Grande has been forced to pull out of a surprise tribute performance at the 2018 BRIT Awards, a source confirms to E! News. The "One Last Time" singer recently fell ill and was planning to attend the event regardless, but she was ordered by her doctor to not fly overseas.

Though the 24-year-old pop star had not been publicly named as one of the night's performers, The Mirror first reported Wednesday morning that she had secretly agreed to participate in a tribute to the 22 victims of last summer's Manchester terror attack. "It was utter chaos when the call came in that Ariana couldn't do it," a source said. "It's race against time to get someone to do what is very much the centerpiece of the entire show." The tribute is expected to "be the biggest talking point of the night," the source added. "The whole industry wants to come together to pay their respects to the victims. The effects of that terrible night resonated far and wide in the music industry and it's only right everyone comes together to pay their respects."

