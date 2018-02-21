"I do, I know the end of Game of Thrones," Maisie Williams triumphantly said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She said this after admitting she lives her life in fear of revealing something not yet announced by HBO.
But wait, does Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the Emmy-winning fantasy drama, actually know the ending since there are reports of fake endings and scripts being produced in an effort to maintain the final season's plot a secret?
"Well, I heard this and I immediately thought, ‘I don't think we've got the budget to shoot lots of different endings,'" Williams said.
Host Jimmy Kimmel did his best to get any kind of details out of Williams, but now eight seasons in, Williams is an expert at evading topics. Williams did divulge she was in her bed when she read the end of Game of Thrones and said the whole thing is "just surreal, to be honest."
"Being with this show for so long and then it also having the following that it does, everyone is just waiting for this moment and you read it…and it's incredible," she said.
She's kept the lid on the ending too…for the most part. Despite teasing her mother with the scripts, she eventually relented and let her see them. Was that allowed? "Probably not, actually," Williams laughed.
Williams advised Kimmel how his reactions would be compared if he watched the ending vs. if she told him. Check it out in the video above and keep watching to hear about her new movie, Early Man, from the makers of Wallace and Gromit.