7 Black Beauty Companies That Are Making an Impact in Hollywood

Between Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's decision to only wear black designers during All Star Weekend to the release of Black Panther, it's been an exciting Black History Month.
Today, we're continuing the celebration with the beauty companies made for and by black women that have made an impact on the makeup and hair industries, as well as Hollywood. While it may be hard to believe, it wasn't until recently that products for dark skin tones and kinky hair were readily available.
"The first ten years of my career, no one ever got my foundation color right on an acting job," Rashida Jones told E! News.
Most people can understand the horror of getting your foundation color wrong and walking outside. Now, think of what it would feel like to have this happen in front of cameras, then see your mismatched makeup on television. It's mortifying.
Knowing the damage this can cause to the self-confidence of models and actresses, black women like Iman came to the rescue, creating products that made worked well on all skin-tones. Considering that the African-American community includes every shade and hair texture, these brands have an natural desire to have something for everyone.
Today, the awareness for inclusive beauty is at an all-time high with large corporations following suite and diverse glam squads on set and the red carpet. Yet, there are still beauty brands that are pushing forward with innovations fit to address the needs of communities of color.
Check out the beauty brands making an impact in Hollywood below!
Iman Cosmetics
In 1994, supermodel Iman launched Iman Cosmetics for women with skin of color. By aligning with Proctor & Gamble in 2004, the makeup company grew, becoming a major drugstore label in Target, Wal-Mart and Walgreens. Today, Iman remains a leader of the movement and the company continues to be a staple.
Black/Opal
Also launched in 1994, Black/Opal claims the #1 spot, as the first skin-care company made specifically for black women, prioritizing hyperpigmentation, oil control and shade matching. Since then, it's had a glowing presence in Hollywood, working on the sets of films such as Think Like a Man and The Best Man, as well as the red carpet.
For the 2018 SAG Awards, Mary J. Blige used the brand, applying the Invisible Oil Blocking Gel Primer, Total Coverage Concealing Foundation and the True Color Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation.
Fenty Beauty
Rihanna's newest venture, Fenty Beauty, has made a major impact. Sephora stores are barely able to keep the products in stock. When it was first announced, it was the businesswoman's push to create products "so that women everywhere could be included" that got people excited. With 40 foundation shades and diverse campaigns, this company has proven that diversity is key to successful beauty companies.
Tailah Waajid
Tailah Waajid started her career in the braiding salon in NYC. Now, after 25 years in the business, she's created products specifically to address the needs of naturalistas and braid lovers worldwide. Celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson used Tailah Waajid Green Apple & Aloe Nutrition Leave-In Conditioner, Curls, Waves, Naturals Curly Curl Gello and Shea Monoi Oil to create Yara Shahidi's hairstyle for the 2018 NAACP Image Awards.
Miss Jessie's
In 2004, Titi and Miko Branch named their salon and hair-care line after their grandmother, Miss Jessie, a Poughkeepsie, NY native with a knack for sweet potato pie and kitchen-made beauty products. Now, Miss Jessie's is a household name for kinky and curly hair, as well as the secret behind Gayle King's Golden Globes style.
SheaMoisture
At age 19, Sofi Tucker, a widowed mother of four, started selling African Black Soap and Shea Butter in Sierra Leone. The beginning of her business started in 1912. Now, one hundred years later, her legacy lives on in the shelves of Target, CVS and more as SheaMoisture. It has grown into a large corporation that includes makeup and hair products because, as the website states, "The best in personal care and beauty should not belong to the few."
To create Janelle Monae's epic pixie for the Grammy Awards 2018, celebrity hairstylist Nikki Nelms used the brand's new Red Palm Oil & Cocoa Butter collection.
Vernon Francois
Vernon Francois is a celebrity hairstylist that wasn't content with the products made for curly hair, so he made his own. Check out how he uses his collection on Lupita Nyong'o's hair below!