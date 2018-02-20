Sometimes, there's a lot more than what meets the eye.

During Sunday's 2018 BAFTA Film Awards, viewers watched host Joanna Lumley introduce Jennifer Lawrence as the "hottest actress on the planet."

Soon after, The Hunger Games star would reply, "That was a bit much, but thank you Joanna."

While some viewers watching at home were quick to critique the moment and make fast assumptions, Jennifer set the record straight the morning after and insisted there was no drama or shade.

"Everybody thought that I was being rude," the actress told Ronan Keating on the Magic Radio Breakfast show. "But to be fair, I couldn't have just walked out after she was like, 'biggest movie star in the world!!' I'd just walked out and gone 'thank you Joanna.' It would have been like, 'so you agree? You think you're really pretty!'"