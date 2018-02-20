Matt LeBlanc has the utmost confidence in Jennifer Aniston.

Speaking to The Sun, LeBlanc admits he hasn't spoken to his Friends co-star about her recent separation announcement, but thinks she's probably hanging in there. "I haven't spoken to Jennifer about it but I'm sure she's doing OK right now," the actor shared. "She's a big girl."

LeBlanc is the first of the Friends cast to publicly address Aniston and Justin Theroux's split. Courteney Cox was by Jennifer's side as she celebrated her Feb. 11 birthday without Theroux.

Less than a week ago, the A-list couple issued a joint statement revealing their "mutual" decision to "lovingly" split at the end of last year. A source recently told E! News Jennifer and Justin had been "living separately for the past several months" and met up on Valentine's Day to reach an agreement about their announcement.