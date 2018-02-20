Matt LeBlanc Reacts to Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Split: ''I'm Sure She's Doing OK''

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Feb. 20, 2018 12:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Matt LeBlanc has the utmost confidence in Jennifer Aniston

Speaking to The Sun, LeBlanc admits he hasn't spoken to his Friends co-star about her recent separation announcement, but thinks she's probably hanging in there. "I haven't spoken to Jennifer about it but I'm sure she's doing OK right now," the actor shared. "She's a big girl."

LeBlanc is the first of the Friends cast to publicly address Aniston and Justin Theroux's split. Courteney Cox was by Jennifer's side as she celebrated her Feb. 11 birthday without Theroux

Less than a week ago, the A-list couple issued a joint statement revealing their "mutual" decision to "lovingly" split at the end of last year. A source recently told E! News Jennifer and Justin had been "living separately for the past several months" and met up on Valentine's Day to reach an agreement about their announcement. 

Photos

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux: Romance Rewind

Matt Leblanc, Jennifer Aniston

J. Vespa/WireImage

Meanwhile, we're told Aniston is picking up the pieces with the help of a tight-knit inner circle. 

"Jen is doing OK," an insider explained. "She has her group of friends that are her family, and they have rallied around her. It's always sad and heartbreaking to have to move on, but she has a lot of love in her life. She will take this and learn from it and have new perspective going forward."

Aniston was last spotted on the day she and Theroux revealed their separation heading into a film studio alone. Theroux continues to keep a low profile, and just backed out of a scheduled appearance on tonight's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Aniston , Justin Theroux , Matt LeBlanc , Friends , Apple News , Divorces , Breakups , Interviews , Top Stories
Latest News
Jennifer Lawrence

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Latest on Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Split

Fergie Fires Back After National Anthem Blowback

Dax Shepard, Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher and Dax Shepard Dish on Balding, Drinking, and Robot Sex in Candid Podcast

Pauley Perrette, NCIS

NCIS' Pauley Perrette Living in Fear After Alleged Attacker Is Released

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Matches George Clooney's $500,000 March for Our Lives Donation

Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes Shares Heartbreaking Post About Mother's Declining Health

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -