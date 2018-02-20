"You're so f--king unloyal. Just leave me alone."
Who's ready for another round of Kyle Richards vs. Lisa Vanderpump? Because that's exactly what we're in store for in tonight's new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
It seemed like NY Fashion Week might be good for the BFFs after that strange fight that pitted Kyle and Dorit Kemsley against LVP a few weeks back. After all, they seemed to be having a good time at Kyle's store after arriving in NYC, no? Well, as this sneak peek from the episode, exclusive to E! News, proves, all it takes is Dorit's feathers getting ruffled to pit Kyle and LVP against one another yet again.
After Kyle takes Dorit to task for the things that she's been saying about her, relayed by Teddi Melloncamp Arroyave, of course, Dorit decides she's going to leave the gang's outing in a huff and take a cab home by her lonesome. Why? "Because I don't want to be bothered with this s--t," she tells Kyle and LVP.
"I'll go with you, then," LVP tells Dorit. And that doesn't sit well with Kyle.
"I mean, it was one thing not to have my back inside," Kyle explains in her talking head. "But now Lisa is offering a ride to Dorit, who's been gossiping about her? Lisa completely holds me to a different standard. Any time I have ever said anything remotely unflattering, she has punished me." Don't believe her? The producers have the receipts.
"It doesn't matter what's gone down," LVP rationalizes. "I believe Dorit, and my relationship and friendship supersedes anything that has been said. If she is insistent on going home on her own in a taxi, then I will be going with her."
As Erika Jayne talks some sense into Dorit, convincing her to swallow her pride and do the right thing by going home with the group, Kyle loses it and sits in the van, crying.
"I don't want you to cry," LVP tells Kyle as she enters the vehicle. But Kyle isn't having it.
"Just leave me the f--k alone, Lisa," she says. "Leave me the f--k alone."
Something tells us that van ride back to the hotel won't be a smooth one.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)