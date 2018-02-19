Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers Get Kissy at Daytona 500

Talk about some serious PDA!

Hot new couple Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers put their love in the fast lane in front of the world and right before the NASCAR Daytona 500 Cup series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The two kissed for all to see ahead of the Danica's NASCAR race on Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback made sure to support his fast-moving lady love, ahead of one of her final race of her NASCAR career. In the photos, it appears as if the football star is giving the driver some pep talk before her big race.