Kate Middleton Shows Baby Bump in Flowing Dress at 2018 BAFTA Film Awards

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 18, 2018 11:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kate Middleton, Prince William

Chris Jackson - WPA-Pool/Getty Images

The 2018 BAFTA Film Awards, or BAFTAs, once again became a royal affair with the presence of special guests Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is expecting their third child and is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, and the Duke of Cambridge joined scores of celebrities at the annual event, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. The two had also attended the BAFTAs last year. 

Kate walked the red carpet in a flowing forest green empire waist Jenny Packham gown with a long train and black sash, paired with black suede wavy cutout Prada heels, diamond and emerald earrings and a matching necklace and a black clutch. William wore a black tux.

Celebrity attendees included Angelina JolieJennifer LawrenceGame of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Salma Hayek and Sir Patrick Stewart.

Protesters crashed the red carpet to demonstrate against British Prime Minister Theresa May's domestic violence policies, but quickly left after police intervened. They did not make contact with any stars and no arrests were made.

Photos

2018 BAFTA Film Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

Kate Middleton

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Nominated stars for the 2018 BAFTAs include Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri's Frances McDormandI, Tonya's Margot RobbieLady Bird's Saoirse RonanGet Out's Daniel Kaluuya, Phantom Thread's Daniel Day-Lewis and Call Me by Your Name's Timothée Chalamet.

Most of the nominees are also nominated for Oscars.

The 2018 Oscars will take place on March 4.

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for the two-hour Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards special followed by Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Oscars starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. Then don't miss the Red Carpet Rundown special at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. After the 2018 Oscars telecast on ABC, watch E!'s After Party: The 2018 Academy Awards at 11:30 p.m. ET/11 p.m. PT. For complete coverage of this year's Oscars, watch E! News Monday, Mar. 5, at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Prince William , 2018 BAFTA Awards , Red Carpet , Royals , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Tristan Thompson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Angelina Jolie, BAFTAs, 2018

2018 BAFTA Film Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

Time's Up Theresa, BAFTAs, 2018

Protesters Crash 2018 BAFTA Film Awards Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie's Best Looks

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell, BAFTAs, 2018

BAFTA Film Awards 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

"Black Panther" Fans Attend Premiere Weekend in Style

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 Oscars

2018 Oscars: First 12 Presenters Include Tom Holland, Margot Robbie and Emma Stone

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -