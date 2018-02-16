Zendaya Wasn't Scowling at Blake Lively and Emily Blunt at Fashion Show

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Feb. 16, 2018 8:31 AM

Zendaya, Blake Lively, Emily Blunt, NYFW

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Hey, no shade here!

On Wednesday, Valentine's Day, Zendaya, 21, sat front row at the Michael Kors Collection fall 2018 fashion runway Show in New York City. On her left sat Blake Lively, 30, who was also seated next to Emily Blunt, 34. Videos showing the latter two laughing together while Zendaya appears annoyed and scowling while looking to her left, then moving her head to the other side, went viral on Twitter.

"@Zendaya what did they do?" asked user @BillyMPottsJr.

"I WAS LOOKING AT THE RUNWAY," she tweeted.

"Y'all messy that's all lmao," Zendaya wrote a day later.

Photos

Get the Look: Zendaya, Emily Blunt and Blake Lively at Michael Kors

Zendaya, Blake Lively, Emily Blunt, NYFW

Peter White/WireImage

Photos of the runway show depict a lighter mood; Some captured Zendaya smiling widely at Lively and Blunt.

"Where's this video lmao," Zendaya tweeted.

