Team Big Brother are big winners this Valentine's Day!
On Thursday afternoon, Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf had big news to share with fans and followers. As it turns out, these two are engaged!
"I said yes! On Tuesday, February 13th my best friend asked me to marry him. He's made my dreams come true every day since we met!" Jessica shared on Instagram with video of the proposal. "I love you + there's no one else in the world for me. You're my person and I thank God for you coming into my life!"
So how did Cody pull off an unforgettable proposal?
The Marine aimed to surprise his leading lady during a hike up Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles. When she reached the top of the hill, Jessica met Cody who got down on one knee to propose.
"I found my true love, I got the ring, only one thing left to do.............. Thank the Lord, thank you to everyone who prayed for us, thank you BB for casting us so we could meet, thank you Joey Hamra @hamradiamonds in NYC for helping me design the perfect ring, thank you Lori for helping keeping it a secret since I'm with Jess every waking moment, thank you to my sisters and mom and dad for making Jess family... we are blessed," Cody wrote on Instagram.
Jessica and Cody first met while filming Big Brother season 19. After earning a huge fan base, the couple was asked to compete on this season of The Amazing Race.
In fact, the pair has earned a spot in the Final 4 and has a chance at winning $1 million when The Amazing Race airs its finale Wednesday night on CBS.
"He's exactly the man I thought he was. Honestly, to know Cody is to love him," Jessica shared with E! News ahead of the show's premiere. "Those who judged him so harshly in the house have no idea who he actually is…He can do everything and anything. It really just comes down to whether or not I can keep up."
Congratulations to the couple on their new relationship status!