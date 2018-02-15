This celeb split cuts deep.

There was a universal "Say it ain't so!" screamed from the rooftops as Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their separation on Thursday.

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation," the A-list couple told E! News in a statement. "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.

Their love story began in 2011, on set of the comedy flick Wanderlust. One year later, Theroux would pop the question and in 2015 the Friends star became a Mrs. in a private, yet oh-so star-studded wedding ceremony.