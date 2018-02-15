Selena Gomez Lovingly Strokes Justin Bieber's Face on Valentine's Day

BACKGRID
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez weren't afraid to pack on the P.D.A. this Valentine's Day.
While enjoying a romantic date night at the Montage Beverly Hills hotel on Wednesday, the 25-year-old singer tenderly stroked her sweetheart's face. Bieber, 23, also couldn't help but stare lovingly at his date. At one point, he leaned over to give her a kiss.
It was certainly a night of romance for Jelena. The couple enjoyed a sweet dinner for two at the hotel's restaurant after attending a church service. Gomez wore a black turtleneck dress, a blazer and black flats for their date night while Bieber wore tan pants, a jean jacket and sneakers.
Over the weekend, the couple enjoyed a quick getaway to Laguna Beach. In fact, they've been spending a lot of quality time together ever since they were photographed sharing a kiss in November. They've enjoyed pilate classes, gone on trips and attended church services.
The two have had an on-again-off-again relationship for years, but it looks like the two are going strong.
"Everything is so different this time around," a source previously told E! News.
What can we say? The heart wants what it wants.
