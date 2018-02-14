Adam Levine Spoils Pregnant Behati Prinsloo in Bed on Valentine's Day

Back in November 2017, the lead singer of Maroon 5 appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he gave an update on his wife's second pregnancy. He also just so happened to reveal the sex of baby No. 2.
Guess what? It's going to be another girl!
"She's awesome. She's just like a champion of the world. She's killing it," Adam said about his wife. "You wouldn't know she's almost seven months pregnant."
While Adam has found his dream girl, The Voice coach also celebrated Valentine's Day by partnering up with Tinder. The Grammy winner showed up at the doors of unsuspecting Tinder users with special Valentine's Day deliveries.
As for what Adam thinks about the dating app, he's fascinated.
"Over the past few years, the dating universe has been totally revolutionized. I'm fascinated by my friends Tinder accounts," he said in a press release. "Anyone who says it isn't fun to swipe on your friends account is lying."