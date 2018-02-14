Looking for 2018 Winter Olympics updates with some celebrity flair? Look no further than Hollywood resident commentators Kristen Bell, Dax Shepardand Leslie Jones.

It's no secret the SNL funny lady has been filling our news feeds with Oscar-worthy commentary about all the happenings in Pyeongchang, but does she have some competition from the Hollywood pair?

Shepard and Bell recently took their thoughts to Instagram Stories, where they pondered whether ice skating costumes are sewn with seams on the behind to "accentuate the butt crack." If there are any ice skating costume experts out there, this couple needs you.