Camila Cabello Gives Sneak Peek of Never Be the Same Tour

Camila Cabello is going on tour, and she's already practicing on her steps.

"The "Havana" singer announced tour dates for her Never Be the Same tour, and fans couldn't be happier.

"Question #1: will you be my valentine? question #2: wanna come fly with me? ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ #NeverBeTheSameTour presale starts tomorrow and general on sale is Friday. all dates at camilacabello.com," the 20-year-old star captioned the promotional photo displaying her tour dates.

Minutes later she shared rehearsal footage on her Instagram story in which we saw Cabello practicing her dance moves and even rocking some heels to get a feel for the choreography while wearing the right shoes.