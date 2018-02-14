DeMario Jackson Is Spending Valentine's Day With...Corinne Olympios

If you thought you'd seen the last of DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios... think again! The Bachelor in Paradise pair will be spending Valentine's Day together...as friends.

During the first episode of "Bigger Talks," fellow former Bachelorette contestant Eric Bigger's new podcast, DeMario opened up about his relationship with Corinne. "I can't wait for tonight," he said about their V-Day plans. "Just for the fact that – you know, we're homies. We're really good friends, and you know, we just enjoy each other's company and we like to take things slow."

Corinne and DeMario, who were both at the center of Bachelor in Paradise's alleged misconduct scandal which temporarily halted production of the reality show over the summer, have reunited on multiple occasions in recent months.