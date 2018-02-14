Drake is the cupid that keeps on giving this Valentine's Day!

The rapper has been busy donating hefty amounts of money to various people and families in Miami, and it only continued today as the Miami Herald documented the $10,000 shopping spree he gifted one special maid from the Florida city.

Odalie Paret is a Haitian mother-of-five who commutes four hours on two buses daily to get to her job at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach where she cleans 14 rooms throughout her shift in order to support her family.

When Drake read her story in the Miami Herald, he teamed up with Pittsburgh Steelers player and Miami native Antonio Brown to give her a day of pampering, shopping and eating that she so deserved.