This Is Exactly How Blake Lively Lost Over 60 Pounds

E!: You've been training Ryan for a while now as well, who would you say is in better shape?

DS: Oh wow, well I have to bite my tongue on that one. I can tell you this, I have to separate them in the gym a lot. They are very cute together. They are an amazing husband and wife combo. They train together a lot. I just came from Ryan now, but Blake had an appointment. But yesterday, I trained them both together. They honestly are a fantastic couple.

E!: What's your take on cheat meals? Are you letting them cheat tomorrow for Valentine's day?

DS: They can do whatever they want. I don't believe in completely restricting someone. I'm trying to teach people to make good choices and have good values. If they are going out to dinner, or if someone is going out to dinner to celebrate something great, and if they want to have a meal-then have a meal. I try and explain that it's the nights where it's not necessary. Like a Tuesday night and no one is around the house and there's a bag of chips and they just decide to open it, those are things I don't want. I don't want people to think I'm the food police. When Ryan and Blake are preparing for something, they know what needs to get done. I try and remove a couple of things a few weeks and see how the body responds to it, and then if we have to step it up, we will. For them, we keep them looking great all year long.

E!: Now that Blake has dropped this weight, how will she maintain?

DS: Easy. It's the same way she got there. By moderation. You have to look at the individual day in and day out. If you are going on vacation, I want people to let their hair out and enjoy and then when they get back, let's get back to it. Its more about the values and light guidelines to follow. If they are happy and feel good, then that's the main goal.