It seems that this might be the first time Kylie has left Stormi at home since giving birth, as a source tells us she is "very attached" to her baby girl.

"Kylie is tired but getting used to the crazy hours," the insider shares. "She is very attached to Stormi. She honestly just never wants to leave her out of her sight not because she can't trust anyone but because she just is so happy being with her baby."

The source adds that Kylie "likes to take the lead with her baby and Travis let's her."

"Travis has a lot of patience," the insider continues. "They are cute together. You can tell Travis is learning. He loves his baby girl so much and Kylie likes seeing the connection."

And the insider also shares that Kylie "hasn't started working out yet" after giving birth. "She is eating healthy and taking care of herself," the source shares. But, Kylie's "main focus" is Stormi.