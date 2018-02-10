Carrie Underwood Enlists Her Son's Help for Latest Workout After Fall

Carrie Underwood is getting back to fighting form after her accident with a little help from her husband and son!
In November, the 34-year-old suffered a "hard fall" on steps outside her home, breaking her wrist and—as she revealed over New Year's Day—also injuring her face, which prompted her to receive more than 40 facial stitches.
On Saturday, the Grammy winner posted two adorable photos, one working out alongside her son, Isaiah, 2, and the other of her hubby, NHL player Mike Fisher, who is coming out of retirement to play hockey for the Nashville Predators this season, and the tot.
"My boys make work outs fun (and a bit less productive, but that’s ok)! #StayThePath," wrote the singer.
At the time of the November injury, her rep gave a statement to E! News, "On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home. While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall."
The rep added that Underwood's husband "was able to make it back into town that night to be with her and she was released from the hospital." "Her recovery will take some time and she appreciates all prayers and well wishes."
Three weeks ago, Underwood posted on her Instagram page a photo of an X-ray of her wrist, which shows a flat metal plate and screws holding the broken bone as it heals.
"Last check up on the old wrist this morning!! Thanks, Dr. Wurth and my PT angel, Renee, a.k.a. "Bulldog" for fixing me up!!!," she wrote. "I'm good to go!"
Carrie's fall happened three months ago, but she's yet to share any full images of her post-stitches face. However, a fan, reality star Adrienne Gang, took a photo with the country crooner in December.
In the photo, the former American Idol star had a wrist brace on her right arm, but there were no apparent injuries to her face. However, part of the left side of her face was not visible in the photo.
When fans asked about how the "Jesus Take the Wheel" singer looked after the accident, Adrienne commented in tweet on Dec. 13 that "she looked amazing! " and "I had no clue she was injured..."