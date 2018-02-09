The 2018 Winter Olympics are here!

Held in Pyeongchang, the games kicked off Feb. 9 with the opening ceremony. Athletes from across the globe entered the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in order of the Korean alphabet, each team proudly carrying their country's flag and sporting their country's colors.

The ceremony was certainly a spectacle. There were gorgeous fireworks, elaborate song and dance productions, heartwarming symbols of peace and, of course, the historic lighting of the Olympic torch.

Missed some of the opening ceremony? No worries! We have you covered. Here's a roundup of seven of the most memorable moments from the 2018 opening ceremony.