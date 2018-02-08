Finally! Redheads Will Soon Have Their Very Own Emojis

Redheads, this one's for you.

Frustrated gingers with a desire to be part of the conversation can fret no more, thanks to Emoji 11.0.

Unicode has designed 157 new emoji characters, including an entire range of "people" emojis with red hair, white hair, curly hair and even no hair. Each emoji also comes in different skin tones for both male and female characters, and in addition to ordinary folks, there's brand new super humans and villains to choose from.

That's not all, though! Other additions include a skateboard, baseball and chess piece. There's truly something for everyone within Emoji 11.0, as the animal category will expand with a hippo, peacock, parrot, llama, kangaroo, swan, raccoon and lobster.