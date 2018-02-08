Sean "Diddy" Combsmay go by "Love" these days, but his Instagram account hasn't been showing some people any.

Earlier in the year, fans started noticing that some of the rapper's photos on his Instagram account had been cropped to kick some fellow stars out of the images. Take this snap of Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Nas, for example. The original also featured French Montana, but when it appeared on Combs' social media account, Montana had been literally left out of the picture.

Finally, the mogul cleared up all the mystery.

"I take a lot of pictures with a lot of different celebrities because we're all family and stuff," he explained to Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday. "Sometimes my photography editor—he doesn't let me know when he's taking people out of the pictures."

"I just found out about this," he admitted. While he may be late to the trend, it already has a name: the #DiddyCrop. Meanwhile, the #DiddyShop is for when photoshopping takes place.