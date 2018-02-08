Kate Upton is speaking out about her experience working with Guess.

Last week, the supermodel came forward in the #MeToo movement when she slammed Guess and singled out the brand's co-founder Paul Marciano in a social media post.

"It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @Guess is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo," the recently married model wrote in January. "He shouldn't be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women #metoo." Marciano has denied all sexual harassment claims.

Aside from the tweets, Upton did not elaborate on the story or provide further details at the time. But on Wednesday, she detailed the claims in a new interview with Time.

The 25-year-old claims that Marciano assaulted her and began harassing her during her first professional modeling campaign with the jeans brand when she was 18.

In a statement to Time, Marciano has said that Upton's accusations are "absolutely false" and "preposterous."

Upton detailed her lengthy story to Time. Photographer Yu Tsai says he witnessed the event and has corroborated it. When asked about what happened with Marciano, Upton told the following story.