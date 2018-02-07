We've seen the past, present and now the future, but is there another timeline coming to This Is Us? Milo Ventimiglia seems to be indicating that, yes, there is another timeline coming—an alternate one.

While discussing This Is Us' "The Car" episode that featured the Pearson family dealing with Jack's funeral, as well as flashback to happier times, Ventimiglia hinted at things possibly to come.

"I think there's an opportunity to even dream a little further forward, you know the moments possibly that we didn't get that we could have gotten had this man lived on a little longer than his 50-some odd years," Ventimiglia said.