Dancing With the Stars Tour Resumes After Fatal Pile-Up in Iowa

The show must go on.

A day after a Dancing With the Stars tour bus was involved in a fatal, multiple-vehicle pile-up in Ames, Iowa on Monday night, the ballroom pros hit the stage at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford, Ill. to resume the Live! Light Up the Night tour.

Excited fans documented the performance on social media, one gushing over the "amazing show."

As for the accident's impact, one attendee barely noticed anything unusual. "They made an announcement at the beginning that the performance would be a little different, but you could hardly tell," she told E! News.