Jamie Lynn Spears is feeling incredibly blessed today—and, well, every day.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of her daughter, Maddie Aldridge's nearly-fatal ATV accident that hospitalized her now 9-year-old daughter for five days.

Jamie, 26, took to Instagram to share how grateful she is, posting a photo by Maddie's hospital bedside.

"1 year Miracle Anniversary.... THANK YALL for your prayers during that time, and THANK YOU GOD for my beautiful family," she wrote alongside the black and white photo.

Jamie's mother, Lynne Spears, also took to Instagram to share her gratitude.

"Exactly one year ago today my family went through the most horrific time ever with Maddie," she wrote beside a photo of Maddie and two of her doctors. "But God placed these two angels in the right place to bring her back to us!"