UPDATE: After Uma Thurman spoke out about her experience working on Kill Bill through Instagram and the New York Times, director Quentin Tarantino is speaking out.

"I knew that the piece was happening. Uma and I had talked about it, for a long period of time, deciding how she was going to do it," he revealed to Deadline on Monday night. "She wanted clarity on what happened in that car crash, after all these years." Read his full interview with the publication here.

Uma Thurman's new Instagram is shedding more light into the actress' experience on the Kill Bill set.

On Monday afternoon, the Hollywood star shared video of what she claims is from the 2003 movie directed by Quentin Tarantino.

"I post this clip to memorialize its full exposure in the New York Times by Maureen Dowd. The circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality. I do not believe though with malicious intent," she explained to her followers. "Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so I could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible."

Uma continued, "He also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and I am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage."

Over the weekend, the New York Times published an article where Uma recalled being injured in a Kill Bill car stunt, which she said the director pressured her to perform herself. She said she was left with a "permanently damaged neck" and "screwed-up knees."