The Arrangement Season 2 Promo: Is That Megan and Kyle's Wedding We See?!

Are those wedding bells we hear, er, see?!

It looks like Megan Morrison and Kyle West may be walking down the aisle after all in this new promo for season two of The Arrangement that was released Sunday during NBC's Super Bowl pre-show.

The teaser opens above a gorgeous mountainside vineyard where party guests appear to be watching a couple get married under a beautifully decorated canopy. While we can't see Kyle (Josh Henderson) and Megan (Christine Evangelista), we can't help but wonder if that's in fact the wedding their fans are hoping for!

Meanwhile, Megan is ready to take back her power after joining the Institute for the Higher Mind last season. "There are things in my life that I want to change," she says in the promo.

The Arrangement Season 2

E!

But she'll have to go through IHM's Terence (Michael Vartan) and Deann (Lexa Doig) first. "We're going to have to figure out what to do about her," Terence tells Deann.

"You think you can control me? Good luck!" Megan adds before unleashing a can of whoop ass on someone. Wowzers!

Check out the exciting trailer for yourself.

Watch the season two premiere of The Arrangement Sunday, Mar. 11 at 9 p.m., only on E!

- -