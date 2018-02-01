Well fork, they did it again.

The second season finale of The Good Place did something that now, in retrospect, feels so obvious, but we still never could have predicted it. Instead of deciding if Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, and Jason deserved to head to the actual Good Place or sent to the regular Bad Place, Judge Jen and Michael decided to start them over completely, back on earth, as living people.

Or at least we assume Tahani and Jason are also alive, because so far, we've only seen Eleanor and Chidi. Eleanor got pushed out of the way of those deadly shopping carts and went right back to her life, only to realize how horrible she had always been. For six months, she worked hard at being a better person.