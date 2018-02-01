Letting go of your fears is not easy, but communicating your wants and needs is the only way to a sustainable relationship, with yourself and others.

"The astrology of February has the romantic potential to make you to ask, ‘Will the gap between what I want and what I have send me on a downward spiral or encourage me vigorously find what my heart desires?'" spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield told E! News. "Each person has to choose love over fear several times and in different ways over the next few weeks."

It seems counterintuitive to focus on yourself during the romantic month, right? Well, according Lisa, it's only when you feel and look good will you attract everything you desire.





JANUARY 20-FEBRUARY 18 This month has so much going on for you that it's best to slow down. This isn't easy for your racing mind and big heart, but honestly, these big new changes require thoughtfulness so you don't fall back on old habits. Know your values, check in on what's important to your partner and then see what works. When you get creative instead of fearful, you find that all of a sudden new inspiration pops in to put you back on solid ground—sexy, sensuous. Time to adjust because it's too intriguing to ignore…

Happy Birthday, Aquarius! Love style: Casual Comfort You need to slow dow and relax, as does your wardrobe. It's time to invest in standout basics, like Kelly Rowland's red T-shirt and denim.

FEBRUARY 19-MARCH 20 When you let your guard down, you will receive ten fold and show others what a bundle of devotion you are. From here, you can enjoy what's offered even when it doesn't all come from the one you wished it would. Single or partnered you still have one job, take inventory of the good and let it crowd out any negative thoughts. A balanced view is the way the expansion you desire.

MARCH 21-APRIL 19 This month you sail into calmer waters and have time for love. In fact, there is a rainbow on the horizon. Single or partnered you can expect sweet moments, smooth sailing and a full range of color and emotions when you relax a little. Indulge in a massage, sunshine or whatever soothes your mind and keep love as the compass that brings your ship safely into the harbor. Enjoy!

APRIL 20-MAY 20 You simply have to prepare for careful plans to go sideways. This isn't to punish you, not in the least. You'll be tempted to feel that way at first, because fear uses that thought to flatten your self-esteem. The breakdown of your plans or disappointing results forces you to look around for something more. Single or partnered, you need to explore, even with your stubborn commitment to status quo. Be flexible this month, more fluid and when what you want eludes you, swing your gaze around and try an option you may not have considered. Stretch out and discover what's waiting just outside your comfort zone.

MAY 21-JUNE 20 A fountain of creative ideas fills your love life. It's overflowing. Your job is to notice what feels best, not what you think is the smartest option. Your mind has a sneaky way of allowing fear into the driver's seat. This month simply floods you with choices, so you don't stop long enough to feel or risk your heart. Sensuality is key, so make sure you are surrounded with what is beautiful and looks good on you. Partnered twins, watch for temptation that could delude you. No quick decisions please—you may regret them. Single twins, simply slow down long enough to let those flirting possibilities show you what's the very best option for you.





JUNE 21-JULY 22 My sweet crab, you cannot hide out in work to avoid love this month. Watch your defensive patterns reveal themselves, as they show up early and often. When you put on your brave face, you have a sexy, steamy pay off waiting for you. Whether single or partnered, face your biggest fears and reap yummy rewards. Just be patient with your progress because you do slide in sideways, rather than straight ahead when it comes to love. The reward is such a tempting reason to let your defenses down a bit.

JULY 23-AUGUST 22 This month spotlights your relationships in a big way when the planet of change demands you upgrade. Pull back from big declarations and negotiate a more equitable. If you're single, you'll have fun flirtations to choose from, but be selective. Snack on the new attention, just don't chow down. When you look around, there's a satisfying mouthful everywhere you look. You'll be glad you chose wisely as the month unfolds

AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22 You are going to reap the rewards this month! Sparks fly and with some smart attention, chemistry and the absence friction. You are hot and the warmth you put off can spice up your current relationships or draw in a new one. The perfectionist may want to focus on what can improve, but be sure to keep an eye on the scales of justice. It's time to see the good things as well as what can be improved to keep you and a loved one burning brightly together, rather than battling it out.

SEPTEMBER 23-OCTOBER 22 Single Libras, there are big changes headed your way. Your circle may very well bring an impressive new love for you to meet. He or she moves slow, but there's obvisios phyicaly chemistry, so let the heat build and keep your impatience in check. Those well-meaning friends will help coach him or her on the way to your heart. Partnered Libras, use your friends for inspiration to add a little spice to your love life. Get their best recommendations for romantic getaways or date nights.

OCTOBER 23-NOVEMBER 21 It's time to let go of old hurts, if you want to enjoy the month of love. Your guarded heart may keep love at arm's length, if you can't see how to coax a better response out of a loved one. Watch out, manipulation will backfire spectacularly during the eclipse season. You simply have to take the risk of being more open, and know you can handle whatever happens. Risks bring rewards that build over time. When you embrace your intense emotions and learn how to carefully share them, you will turn a big corner and find out you really are deliciously lovable when you give yourself and others a chance.

NOVEMBER 22-DECEMBER 21 Wow, you break out in a stunning fashion this month. Your communication inspires a whole new level of relationship reality for all those watching you. Not only that but your fierce commitment to the truth about your own fears encourages those around you to face theirs. Watch for new levels of commitment, first to yourself and then to partners. Don't be surprised if it leads to the promise of a tempting future you can share together. Word of warning, ride the waves of change this year and let change enhance the vision rather than demolish it. Nothing stays simple around you, fabulous Archer.

DECEMBER 22-JANUARY 19 You're getting happy relief from the challenges of the last few weeks. Celebrate, celebrate, celebrate in fine style! Change it up and go play in a new place with new friends. Single Capricorns should say yes just a little more than you normally do. The risk pays off for you. Play is your focus and it serves to keep you out of fear and perfectionism. You are irresistible this way. Partnered goats, just add a little playtime to the romance department and it gives back more than you counted on. Let your senses lead the way.

